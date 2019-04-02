It is time for millennials to lead

A fresh new face has erupted on the political landscape of the United States of America. The Mayor of the city of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, is just 37 years. He is the first millennial to compete at the highest level of America’s political power.

Mayor Buttigieg’s platform is simple; freedom, democracy and security. It seems rather odd that an American politician would be running on such a platform. We all have been led to believe that the USA is free, democratic and secure. But the Trump presidency has persuaded many in the world to doubt that America is the shining city on a hill.

The handling of the Robert Mueller report by Attorney General William Barr is exactly what one might read in the press about cover and obfuscation in less democratic parts of the world. Is the USA really exceptional?

Mayor Buttigieg is young. He is a veteran. He is gay. He is from the mid-West. And he is rising in the polls in what is a crowded field of candidates from the Democratic Party. There is a boldness and audacity about Buttigieg that is refreshing. There is a pace and sense of urgency that makes his candidacy and campaign hard to ignore.

Mayor Buttigieg talks about the freedom to marry who you love. He talks about freedom to go into business without fear of losing health cover. He talks about what the world will look like in 2054, when he will be the same age as President Donald Trump. He talks about money and politics and the tyranny of the electoral college.