KQ can survive without taking over JKIA operations

Kenyans should be excused for harbouring the false impression that Kenya Airways has suddenly found itself in a financial dementia whose only prescription is taking JKIA operations from the Kenya Airports Authority.

What is being fed to the public by the proponents of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport takeover by KQ is not the true picture.

What is being pushed out to the public as the rationale behind the Privately Initiated Investment Proposal by KQ is a wrong proposition that it is the sole miraculous and 'God-sent idea' to resuscitate KQ. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In February 2017, an international consultancy firm, Seabury Group, contracted by KQ to advise the airline on a viable turnaround strategy made very plausible recommendations.

Key among them was conversion of debts owed to local banks and the government to equity, which was implemented in 2017. It resulted in spurring the airline's liquidity and cash flow. Another recommendation was on how to engage the unions, which KQ is yet to embrace.

KQ was also to engage the government on tax waivers on imported aircraft parts and other materials used for aircraft maintenance as well as enactment of a law to ensure all government employees and contractors utilise KQ for their travel.