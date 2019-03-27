Regimes fatten, then sacrifice

Saitoti, a professor of mathematics, whose PhD study is 'The mathematical value of zero', was ejected as casually as he had been picked for fattening. The conspiracy to unpack Saitoti was finalised at Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani, during a party delegates meeting in 2002. The mathematician was ejected from top party leadership.

The final spite was painful: Moi picked Uhuru Kenyatta, then a student in his political nursery, to spite Saitoti, a VP for more than a decade, and a bubble political billionaire. Saitoti used the National Rainbow Coalition wave of 2002 to defy the system and rebrand. But Saitoti did not live to build a political turf outside the patronage of President Kibaki. Kibaki adopted Saitoti after the 2002 General Election.

Prof Mbithi, a former VC, was picked and fattened through the powerful office of the Secretary to the Cabinet. The professor of sociology later walked out on Moi, into oblivion. He rejected a junior posting as permanent secretary for East African Co-operation. Mbithi was once spotted wearing a white overall, on the steering wheel of a tractor, ploughing his Konza Farm in Machakos.

Saitoti, Karanja and Mbithi were picked from the academy to give the impression the Moi regime had room for intellectuals. The strategy was to calm the restlessness in universities in the late 1980s, through the 1990s. They had reached their use-by date. The professors fell afoul of the system that had created them.

But there are also cases of politicians who defied the system, bid time and built independent turfs before rising again, on their own accord. This is an option for the DP.

But defiance alone is not enough: A strong home base is necessary to capture national attention. Kibaki was rejected by the Moi system. He defied, built his base and arrived at the presidency 12 years after the spurn.

The Oginga Odinga legacy was built on defiance, after the system he co-founded betrayed him. The icon of liberation politics - Raila Odinga - is an enduring study in defiance, resilience, co-operation, magnanimity and rebranding. The count continues for the former Prime Minister, now a top African Union infrastructure envoy.

DP Ruto can learn from Jaramogi, Kibaki and Raila. For with them, he shares the loyal home turf advantage. Patience and rebranding are key for the DP's presidential ambition. Memory is fickle and the drawing board can be revisited.

Better still, at age 56, he enjoys the advantage of time. The abiding lesson for beneficiaries of political patronage is: Do not build a power base that rivals the master during the incumbency. Don't yap about inheriting a turf whose king is hail.

