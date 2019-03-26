We must clean up the Judiciary

A controversy prevailed among the beasts of the field as to which of the animals deserved the most credit for producing the greatest number of offspring at a birth. They rushed clamorously into the presence of the Lioness and demanded of her the settlement of the dispute.

“And you,” they said, “how many sons have you at a birth?” The Lioness laughed at them, and said: “Why! I have only one; but that one is altogether a thoroughbred Lion.”

You may be asking yourself what this has to do with the title of this article. It is all about appreciating that the value in our Judiciary is in the worth, not the number.

Last week, we were treated to a spectacle where petitions were presented against almost all of the Supreme Court judges. In addition, there were a number of petitions against judges in the lower courts.

The mere fact that there are petitions questioning the integrity of judges should worry all of us. Even more worrying is that the Judicial Service Commission has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to investigate one of the Supreme Court judges.

We cannot even forget that the Deputy Chief Justice, who also sits on the Supreme Court bench, is on trial over integrity matters as well. This paints a very bad picture for the Judiciary and the situation must be arrested promptly.

Since the promulgation of the new Constitution, we have had judges leave the Judiciary in very unfortunate terms as witnessed with two former DCJs. Other senior judges have been forced into retirement over integrity issues.