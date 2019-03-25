We need long-term solutions to famine

Food crisis has become a predominant problem in Kenya. It is experienced almost every year with mild to severe cases. We are almost sure that a section of our country will be hit by drought and famine within the same time every year.

Climate change and climate variability are some of the significant famine agents that result in the food crises. Communities living in arid and semi-arid areas, who happen to be mostly pastoralists, are the primary victims of food insecurity.

We cannot deny that the effects of climate change are worsening. The only way tackle to them is to come up with viable adaptive and coping strategies that will in the long run end food insecurity.

Essentially, they may not be meticulous interventions but feasible and simple mechanisms that have long-term results.

The food crisis in Turkana and Baringo, among other counties, point to a lack of preparedness and inadequate response. It is evident that the people from the two counties, for instance, rely heavily on a single source of livelihood—pastoralism—yet they are endowed with natural resources that have not been fully exploited.

Animals, just like humans, cannot withstand the harsh conditions resulting from climate change—lack of water, fodder, erratic rainfall patterns and high atmospheric temperatures.

One of the strategies is to convince the residents to reduce the number of livestock they keep per household and go for improved breeds. Having large herds of livestock is a source of wealth, but during droughts, it becomes a challenge to cater to their needs. Consequently, the animals become emaciated and lose value. In extreme conditions, they die.