Budget policies fail food and nutrition security

Food and nutrition security is not a consequence of agricultural productivity. It will be the cause of it. It is therefore necessary to shift Kenya’s fiscal policies to address food security, before agricultural production.

Food security is not a problem of production. It is a problem of access and distribution. And, the power imbalance between who is able to do just that—access and distribute. Nothing makes this clearer than waking up to the news of hunger-related deaths in Turkana. There is food in Kenya, so why are the people of Turkana facing starvation?

It is at this time that we need to know what’s in the 2019 Budget Policy Statement (BPS), which sets out the budget policies and allocations under the Big Four agenda. It was published by Treasury in February. Public outcry in June, when the budget speech is made, is too late because by that stage the budget is final.

The BPS 2019 unashamedly has a policy preference for industrial agriculture and the large-scale production of staples. In so doing, it undermines the food and nutrition security of Kenyans.