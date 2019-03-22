Time for social justice in Lamu is now

This week, Haki Africa has been accompanying Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji in Lamu county. He and his team have been moving from one island to another to listen to residents' cries and initiate a dialogue to improve social justice.

Today, Friday, March 22, the DPP will launch Haki Africa's social justice centre in Amu. This will be a hub for the promotion of criminal, historical and social justice in Lamu county. It will be a one-stop shop for human rights, rule of law and justice.

In our nation's history, never before have we seen the DPP go to the ground to talk, chat and mingle with the people. The ODPP has always been a far off office to the common citizen.

That efforts are now being made to ensure even the remotest parts of the country are being given an opportunity to be heard is not just commendable but historical. Never before have the poor and marginalised seen a DPP publicly in their county, let alone sit and share their concerns with him.

Since time immemorial, Lamu has been on the receiving end of social and historical injustices. Local communities, including the Bajunis and Bonis, have decried discrimination and marginalisation in many aspects. Lamu is one of the few counties where locals own less land than non-locals.

The county is currently facing multibillion-shillings projects that have totally disregarded the rights of the local people. They include the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor and the Lamu coal plant.