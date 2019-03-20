Purge targets state thieves, not communities

Copycat Pin Tails are mushrooming in the Rift Valley. They spew hate. They emit contempt. They ooze hyped bitterness to incite a tribal turf. Frogs don't cross roads by day unless their lives are in danger.

Pin Tail is excited, like a canine fighting its shadow. Is someone about to grab the steak from the claws of the barkers? Good morning Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, MP Oscar Sudi and Governor Stephen Sang! You have outsmarted Pin Tail.

You are carving a cantankerous image. You are raising your stock of psychotic sycophancy in the Uhuru Kenyatta succession. Murkomen, Sudi and Sang probably boast after these misadventures: "We know how to abuse him. We stung the President."

Pin Tail, the wasp, defied security, breached protocol and decorum. It invaded the palace; stung the prince, the blue-eyed scion, of the turf. Sang, Sudi and Murkomen you better read Robert Greene's The 48 Laws of Power to understand the Pin Tail metaphor:

Once upon a season, a wasp named Pin Tail was craving notoriety. One day he entered the king's palace and stung the little prince. The prince woke up with loud, desperate cries. The king and courtiers rushed in to see what had happened. The prince was yelling as the wasp stung him serially.

The courtiers tried to catch the wasp and each, in turn, was stung. News soon spread and the people flocked to the palace. Pin Tail boasted, "A name without fame is like fire without flame." Pin Tail had courted attention at any cost.

Murkomen, Sudi and Sang crave attention at any cost. Propaganda, hate, vitriol, spite, and contempt come easily to their unloosened tongues. They don't consider there may be thinking people in their audiences. They are rowing against the current of history. Does the fight against corruption target a community, as Murkomen, Sudi and Sang claim? Do they care about the funereal logic?

You are not defending the boss. You are isolating the Deputy President. The anti-corruption purge targets suspected thieves. The suspects have betrayed public trust. They are being called upon to account. The fear of accountability spawns serial lies while hiding behind tribe and politics.