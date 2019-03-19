Private sector must play active role in terror war

Overall, violent extremism negatively impacts the livelihoods of communities by disrupting lives and reducing employment opportunities within the vicinity of attacks.

According to the research, businesses in the vicinity of attacks lose on average Sh175,000 during the period of attack to normalcy. Businesses in Nairobi reported a higher figure, with an accumulated estimate of up to Sh10 million. Businesses also reported losing properties of up to Sh210,000.

Start-ups and SMEs are the biggest casualties of terror incidents; losing revenue to the tune of Sh760,000. This is unfortunate, considering that SMEs are the lifeline of our economy. On the other hand, large businesses lose up to Sh280, 000, while micro- enterprises lose Sh145,000.

It is clear that preventing radicalisation and violent extremism is a shared responsibility. While creating a safe and secure society is a fundamental aim of the government, we all have a responsibility to take a precautionary approach.

To cushion businesses from losses, we must develop and champion measures that would mitigate our entrepreneurs from all sort of losses, including terror attacks. The use of enhanced security mechanisms should become an ordinary business expense.

In addition, we must increase security personnel manning business premises, reinforcement of premises with grills, closure of businesses whenever there is a threat, and installation of surveillance cameras.

It is clear the cost of securing our business is high, but the DusitD2 attack was a reminder that we should never let our guards down, not even for a second. We must take individualistic approach to security.

Unfortunately, most segments of the private sector are unaware of the contribution that they can make on security-related issues. According to our research, a high proportion of businesses say they have not been involved in countering violent extremism activities, only 37 per cent have been engaged in such initiatives.

The main reason for this is that most enterprises are not aware of what role they can play to end radicalisation. This lack of knowledge suggests the need to sensitise business people on violent extremism, foster partnerships between the private sector and other actors, and encourage a unified private sector approach.

Kepsa is optimistic that there are opportunities for the private sector to support efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism through a multi-sectoral approach. The private sector can for instance partner with NGOs and religious organisations to raise funds and provide resources for countering violent extremism activities and community-based programmes.