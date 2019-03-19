Private sector must play active role in terror war

• Most enterprises are not aware of what role they can play to end radicalisation
The DusitD2 attack was a reminder that violent extremism remains a direct threat to Kenya. While these attacks affect our safety and security, they also threaten livelihoods and drag down our economy. A recent study conducted by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance found that 55 per cent of businesses across the study areas have at one point been affected by violent extremism.
The study was conducted in Garissa, Mombasa, and Nairobi in April 2018 to assess the impact of violent extremism on the private sector and the role the sector can play in fighting it. This assessment was then used to explore additional opportunities for the private sector to actively participate in initiatives aimed at addressing drivers of violent extremism.
The business case is compelling: violent extremism poses a clear threat to companies, employees and customers. Terrorism severs supply chains, drains local labour pools and shakes investor confidence.
The study found that businesses are affected in a number of ways, including loss of revenue due to limited customers and business closures; reduced demand for goods and services; employee absenteeism; destruction or loss of property; looting; risk assessment/insurance; supply chain disruption; downsizing; and bodily harm.
Overall, violent extremism negatively impacts the livelihoods of communities by disrupting lives and reducing employment opportunities within the vicinity of attacks.
According to the research, businesses in the vicinity of attacks lose on average Sh175,000 during the period of attack to normalcy. Businesses in Nairobi reported a higher figure, with an accumulated estimate of up to Sh10 million. Businesses also reported losing properties of up to Sh210,000.
Start-ups and SMEs are the biggest casualties of terror incidents; losing revenue to the tune of Sh760,000. This is unfortunate, considering that SMEs are the lifeline of our economy. On the other hand, large businesses lose up to Sh280, 000, while micro- enterprises lose Sh145,000.
It is clear that preventing radicalisation and violent extremism is a shared responsibility. While creating a safe and secure society is a fundamental aim of the government, we all have a responsibility to take a precautionary approach.
To cushion businesses from losses, we must develop and champion measures that would mitigate our entrepreneurs from all sort of losses, including terror attacks. The use of enhanced security mechanisms should become an ordinary business expense.
In addition, we must increase security personnel manning business premises, reinforcement of premises with grills, closure of businesses whenever there is a threat, and installation of surveillance cameras.
It is clear the cost of securing our business is high, but the DusitD2 attack was a reminder that we should never let our guards down, not even for a second. We must take individualistic approach to security.
Unfortunately, most segments of the private sector are unaware of the contribution that they can make on security-related issues. According to our research, a high proportion of businesses say they have not been involved in countering violent extremism activities, only 37 per cent have been engaged in such initiatives.
The main reason for this is that most enterprises are not aware of what role they can play to end radicalisation. This lack of knowledge suggests the need to sensitise business people on violent extremism, foster partnerships between the private sector and other actors, and encourage a unified private sector approach.
Kepsa is optimistic that there are opportunities for the private sector to support efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism through a multi-sectoral approach. The private sector can for instance partner with NGOs and religious organisations to raise funds and provide resources for countering violent extremism activities and community-based programmes.
The private sector can also work with the media on public sensitisation programmes. Additionally, the private sector can play an active role, through their various CSR initiatives, to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable individuals and communities, who are most likely susceptible to radicalisation. This can be done through employability skills trainings or provision of grants to youth or women's groups to engage in meaningful economic activities.
Importantly, business owners across the board must be trained and facilitated to develop strategies to counter violent extremism that can be adopted as part of their Standard Operating Procedures and their CSR.
Finally, the private sector should support government and security efforts to combat violent extremism initiatives, especially the implementation of a business community policing system.
By coordinating with security officers to monitor other businesses, the private sector can hold itself accountable and ensure that companies that support violent groups are identified. Together with the government, NGOs, and other stakeholders, the private sector can play a significant role in countering violent extremism.
