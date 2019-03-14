NEP uniquely vulnerable to climate change

About 15 years ago, I was involved in a debate on NEPAD – the New Partnership for African Development – which was hosted by a diplomatic mission right here in Nairobi.

I was at that time an established critic of NEPAD. This put me in opposition to the high levels of enthusiasm for NEPAD in official circles.

For NEPAD had been sold as being some kind of “Marshall Plan” and was supposedly a programme “by Africans and for Africans”: And transformational change had been promised.

But my focus here is not in NEPAD since – as far as I am aware – it has long been (predictably) consigned to the dustbin of history.

Rather it is in my recollection of the much younger man who debated the issue with me, and who answered my well-informed cynicism with a passionate conviction that NEPAD would transform Kenya in general – and in particular his own native Northeastern Province (as it was then known).

Over lunch, he told me of his recent failure to take advantage of a valuable scholarship. The blame for his misfortune lay, he said, in the near-complete absence of public infrastructure in semi-arid Northern Kenya. The kind of infrastructure that he believed NEPAD would bring to even the small remote villages of that region.

What happened is that he had – most unfortunately – travelled back home to visit his parents while waiting to do the oral interviews for the scholarship he had been short-listed for. And it was while he was there that the village and its environs were hit by unseasonable torrential rains.