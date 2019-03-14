Biodiversity key to sustainable food production

The Food and Agriculture Organization recently released a report on the State of the World’s Biodiversity for Food and Agriculture. Biodiversity for Food and Agriculture refers to plants, animals and micro-organisms that sustain the ecosystem structures and processes to provide food and non-food agricultural products.

As the world’s natural resources get stretched to feed increasing populations, it is important to understand the importance of biodiversity to the earth’s ecosystem especially in relation to food production.

Biodiversity is important in soil formation and fertility maintenance. The micro-organisms in the soils such as worms and bacteria help in decomposition of organic matter and retention of nutrients, while others enable soils in protecting plants against diseases.

Plants including trees are also important in preventing soil erosion while at the same time their residue leaves provide organic matter which is later decomposed contributing to soil fertility. The shade from the trees also protects the micro-organisms in the soil such as worms which aerate and improve the soil structure.

Forest vegetation contributes to air quality for animals and human beings through carbon dioxide sequestration and also control temperatures.