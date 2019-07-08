Failure of county executives due to political alignments

A news item in this newspaper last Friday may have passed unnoticed by many readers especially those tired of our endless politicking. It was a criticism of appointments of Embu county executives by Governor Martin Wambora.

The critic said the appointees were ineffective because the appointing authority weighed more on their political allegiance as opposed to their readiness to serve the public.

The executives' dismal performance, in his view, was due to the fact that their service is to the governor, not the public. The majority are round pegs in square holes –misfits and unsuited for the positions.

This mismatch is intellectually ruinous. It stalls career advancement and in the long run, also stalls an individual's progression and cumulatively national development.

Throughout history, mankind has on many an occasion accepted the legitimacy of governance by thieves, tyrants, even madmen and fools.

Legitimacy is always not a rational matter. The implosion of some systems of governance follows many years of bad decisions and unheeded warnings.

It’s a healthy thing now and then to hang a question mark on the things one has long taken for granted. If this happens at the individual level, it should be more pronounced in units of governance – in our case the national government and the devolved units.