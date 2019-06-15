Let boda-bodas pay their insurance in instalments

In Thursday's Budget, Treasury CS Henry Rotich said that boda-boda riders and tuk-tuks will now have to get third party insurance.

The Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya has protested that it will be unaffordable for its members and that insurance companies delay payment even if their members have cover.

The association must accept that boda-bodas are Public Service Vehicles. They transport passengers for a fee. They are licenced by county governments and they are supposed to follow various regulations including wearing reflective jackets and providing helmets for their passengers.

Like it or not, boda-bodas are dangerous and have many accidents. This is a fact of life.

The BBSA complains that its riders are poor and cannot afford to pay for insurance. But its passengers are still entitled to insurance in case of an accident.

Third party insurance for a year for a boda-boda cost Sh3,500 and comprehensive costs Sh9,500. It costs less than Sh10 per day for a boda-boda to get third party insurance. Surely any rider can afford that.

Perhaps the government, insurance companies, telcos and banks could make arrangements so that boda-boda riders can pay the cost of insurance in quarterly or monthly instalments. That would reduce the pain for riders but still protect their passengers.

