Nyamira cops to be transferred after outcry

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said changes will be made to the police service in Nyamira county to enhance service delivery.

Speaking at Miruka market during the ongoing Huduma Namba registration n Friday, Matiang’i promised changes and urged the residents to remain calm.

“We will ensure changes are made as you have requested, we have heard cases not only in Nyamira but in other counties as well regarding police behaviours but we promise mighty changes,” Matiang'i said.

The CS said construction of a police station will start soon to improve security.

"We are having cases where our people are being robbed even in broad daylight and we shall not allow that," he said

Maatiangi was with Governor John Nyagarama, county commissioner Amos Mariba and West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi

Residents have raised concerns about the police officers terrorising locals. They demanded the officers be transferred.

Kemosi said residents were tired of officers who have overstayed and yet they are doing nothing in the area. He said he will set aside funds from the CDF kitty to set up a police station at Nyaigesa along the border with Homa Bay where insecurity has become rampant.