At least 5 dead in latest Texas mass shooting

The gunman went on to shoot at numerous motorists and passers-by.

by BBC NEWS None
World
01 September 2019 - 09:35
People are evacuated from Cinergy Odessa cinema following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, U.S. in this still image taken from a social media video August 31, 2019.
Image: Rick Lobo via REUTERS

At least five people have been killed and many more injured in the second mass shooting in the US state of Texas in a month.

He was shot dead by police at a cinema complex.

The motive of the gunman, who was white and in his mid-30s, is unclear.

Four weeks ago, 22 people were killed by a gunman in the Texan city of El Paso.

About 20 people were injured - three of them police officers - in this latest incident of gun violence in America, although the police say not all of them were shot. Some may have been cut by glass as their car windows shattered when they were hit by bullets.

Odessa's Medical Center Hospital said a child under the age of two was among those being treated there. Seven of its other patients are in a serious condition.

Police said Saturday's incident began at just after 15:00 local time (20:00 BST) after two Texas Department of Public Safety officers pulled over a vehicle on a Midland highway.

The driver then opened fire on the officers and, after driving away, began shooting at other people in several locations.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that he was "horrified to see such a senseless act".

In another statement, the state's Governor Greg Abbott said: "We will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy."

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump said he was being kept informed about the shootings in Texas.

Later, Vice President Mike Pence said he and the Trump administration "remain absolutely determined to work with leaders in both parties in Congress to take steps that we can address and confront this scourge of mass atrocity in our country".

