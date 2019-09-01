At least 5 dead in latest Texas mass shooting

At least five people have been killed and many more injured in the second mass shooting in the US state of Texas in a month.

First to be shot was a policeman who stopped the gunman's car between the cities of Midland and Odessa.

The gunman went on to shoot at numerous motorists and passers-by. At one point, he abandoned his car and stole a postal truck before continuing his spree.

He was shot dead by police at a cinema complex.

The motive of the gunman, who was white and in his mid-30s, is unclear.

Four weeks ago, 22 people were killed by a gunman in the Texan city of El Paso.

About 20 people were injured - three of them police officers - in this latest incident of gun violence in America, although the police say not all of them were shot. Some may have been cut by glass as their car windows shattered when they were hit by bullets.