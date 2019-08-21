New Zealand speaker cradles MP’s baby during parliament debate

The speaker of New Zealand's parliament has cradled a lawmaker's baby while he presided over a debate in the House of Representatives.

Trevor Mallard tweeted a photo of himself feeding MP Tāmati Coffey's baby boy in the speaker's seat.

Mr Coffey, Labour MP for Waiariki, announced the birth of his son, Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey, in July.

The baby was born via a surrogate mother and is the biological son of Mr Coffey's partner, Tim Smith.