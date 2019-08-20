The Rock marries girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii

The Rock has married his long-term girlfriend Lauren Hashian - in a secret ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday.

The 47-year-old announced the news on Instagram to his 154 million followers.

The pair have been dating since 2006, when they reportedly met while he was filming his movie The Game Plan, and have two children together - Jasmine, born in 2015 and Tiana in 2018.

His photos were liked more than seven million times within three hours of posting.