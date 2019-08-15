Hong Kong protests: Trump suggests 'personal meeting' with Chinese president

Mr Trump's comments come after weeks of tumultuous pro-democracy protests sparked by opposition to an extradition bill in Hong Kong.

Critics feared the bill would bring Hong Kong more decisively under China's control.

The bill has now been suspended, but the protests have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Hong Kong is part of China under a "One Country, two systems" model that grants it a high level of autonomy.

It has its own legal system and judiciary and enjoys certain freedoms not seen in the mainland - Hong Kong and Macau for example, are the only places in Chinese territory where people can hold vigils commemorating Tiananmen Square.

Tensions and tear gas

Tensions between demonstrators and police have escalated in recent days, with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warning the city could be "pushed into an abyss".

The Chinese government has strongly criticised the protesters, calling their behaviour "close to terrorism".

On Wednesday evening, police armed with riot shields fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Sham Shui Po neighbourhood, who had been shining laser pointers at a police station.

Laser pointers have gained significance in the protests after a student was arrested for possessing laser pointers, which police described as an "offensive weapon" that could cause serious eye injuries.

Since then, demonstrators have used lasers as a way of ridiculing the claim.