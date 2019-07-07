UK ambassador labels Trump administration as 'inept'

The Trump administration has been labelled "inept", insecure and incompetent in leaked emails from the UK ambassador to Washington.

Sir Kim Darroch said that the White House was "uniquely dysfunctional" and "divided" under Donald Trump.

But he also warned that the US president should not be written off.

The Foreign Office said the leak of the memos to the Mail on Sunday was "mischievous" but did not deny their accuracy.

The White House has not yet responded to the revelation of the contents of the memos, but it could test the so-called "special relationship" between the US and UK.

In the messages, Sir Kim said: "We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept."

He questioned whether this White House "will ever look competent".

Although Sir Kim said Trump was "dazzled" by his state visit to the UK in June, the ambassador warns that his administration will remain self-interested, adding: "This is still the land of America First".