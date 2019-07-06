Close

MIDDLE EAST TENSION

Iran dismisses reports about seizure of British oil tanker in Gulf - IRIB

In Summary

• On Twitter, some reports said a British-flagged supertanker called ‘Pacific Voyager’ had come to a halt in the Gulf.

by REUTERS Reuters
06 July 2019 - 14:03
The oil tanker is suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria.

July 6 (Reuters) - Iran has dismissed as "fabricated" reports of the seizure of a British oil tanker in the Gulf, Iran's IRIB news agency quoted unnamed sources as saying.

On Twitter, some reports said a British-flagged supertanker called ‘Pacific Voyager’ had come to a halt in the Gulf.

 

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened on Friday to seize a British ship in retaliation for the capture of an Iranian supertanker by Royal Marines in Gibraltar on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi)

