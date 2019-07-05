Close

US Justice department still pondering census citizenship move -court filing

In Summary

• Trump administration indicated that they have not yet finalized a new rationale 

by Reuters
05 July 2019 - 21:35
US President-elect Donald Trump.
US President-elect Donald Trump.
Image: FILE

The U.S. Justice Department is still considering how to proceed on an effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census, according to court papers filed on Friday.

In a filing made in Maryland federal court in response to a court deadline, lawyers for the Trump administration indicated that they have not yet finalized a new rationale for adding the query after being blocked in the Supreme Court on June 27. 

