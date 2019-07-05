Close

Plane fire: Virgin Atlantic flight makes emergency landing

Police believe mobile phone power bank may have caused the fire.

In Summary

• The plane was travelling from New York to London on Thursday night when the fire started, forcing the crew to divert the flight.

• No major injuries were reported and all 217 passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft at Boston's Logan International Airport.

by BBC
World
05 July 2019 - 11:09
A Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330-300 plane arrives at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool northern England, May 19 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Image: REUTERS

A Virgin Atlantic flight has made an emergency landing in Boston after a fire broke out on board.

The plane was travelling from New York to London on Thursday night when the fire started, forcing the crew to divert the flight.

No major injuries were reported and all 217 passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft at Boston's Logan International Airport.

Police believe mobile phone power bank may have caused the fire.

Bomb disposal officers inspected the aircraft after it landed and found a device between the cushions of the seat where the blaze started.

"Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger," a police spokesman told reporters.

While no-one suffered major injuries, one passenger refused treatment for a "smoke related complaint".

Virgin Atlantic confirmed in a statement that the flight had been diverted to Boston "due to reports of smoke in the cabin".

"Our crew responded immediately and the plane has landed safely", it said,

The airline added that it was investigating the incident to "fully understand the circumstances", and was finding accommodation and alternative flights for affected passengers.

An American Airlines flight also made an emergency landing at the airport earlier on Thursday after a cockpit light indicated an unspecified potential mechanical problem as it approached Boston.

