Indian firms supplying US tech to Huawei may face sanctions

The government has not yet taken a call on whether to ban the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

In Summary

• Huawei, which is also the global leader in telecoms networking equipment, is embroiled in a long-running row with the United States over the security of its systems and devices.

by REUTERS Reuters
World
04 July 2019 - 11:17
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Image: REUTERS

Indian companies supplying U.S.-made technology components to Chinese telecom firm Huawei Technologies may face penalties under U.S. regulations, the Economic Times reported.

The government has not yet taken a call on whether to ban the Chinese telecom equipment maker, said telecoms and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament on Wednesday, the paper reported.

Huawei, which is also the global leader in telecoms networking equipment, is embroiled in a long-running row with the United States over the security of its systems and devices.

