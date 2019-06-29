Close

Taliban kill 26 pro-government militia members in Afghanistan

• Taliban officials claimed responsibility for the attack 

29 June 2019 - 11:45
Afghan soldiers keep watch.
Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in north Afghanistan on Saturday, government officials said, the same day the militants and U.S. government officials are due to start a new round of peace talks in Qatar.

Taliban officials claimed responsibility for the attack on the militiamen in Baghlan province. The militants said their fighters had killed 28 of the militia members and wounded 12.

