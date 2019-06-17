Close

Johnson must be put to the test in UK PM race - rival Gove

"At the moment, yes, of course, it is the case that Boris is the front-runner," Gove told BBC radio.

Gove said Johnson was capable of being prime minister.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Michael Gove leaves his home in London, Britain, June 12, 2019.
Boris Johnson, the front-runner to replace Theresa May as British prime minister but who has so far kept a low profile in the leadership race, needs to be put to the test, rival contender Michael Gove said on Monday.

"At the moment, yes, of course, it is the case that Boris is the front-runner," Gove told BBC radio.

 

"But we need to make sure that he is tested and that we have two candidates who go forward if Boris is one of them, who we know are capable of being prime minister from day one."

Gove said Johnson was capable of being prime minister but the key question was who had the best record in office and the clearest vision of the future.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

