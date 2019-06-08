UK minister 'deeply regrets' taking cocaine

Tory leadership candidate Michael Gove has said he "deeply regrets" taking cocaine more than 20 years ago.

He told the Daily Mail that he had taken the drug at several "social events" while working as a journalist.

The environment secretary said he believed the "mistake" should not be held against him in his bid to become prime minister.

Members of the party are due to vote for a new party leader after Theresa May stepped down from the role.

Mr Gove, who served as justice secretary from 2015-16, is one of 11 Tory MPs who have said they intend to stand in the contest to replace her, with the winner expected to be announced in late July.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart, who is one of those standing against him, has already apologised for smoking opium - a class A drug in the UK - at a wedding in Iran 15 years ago.