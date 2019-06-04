Trump tells British PM: we'll have a very substantial trade deal

Trump thanked May for doing a fantastic job.

In Summary

• The U.S. president and May were meeting British and American business leaders on the second day of Trump’s state visit to Britain.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend a business roundtable discussion at St James's Palace during his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend a business roundtable discussion at St James's Palace during his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Image: REUTERS

Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday that the United States would do a “very substantial trade” deal with the United Kingdom after Brexit.

Trump thanked May for doing a fantastic job.

He said he didn’t know May’s timings but that she should stick around.

“Let’s do this deal,” Trump said.

The U.S. president and May were meeting British and American business leaders on the second day of Trump’s state visit to Britain. They will later hold a press conference.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
World
04 June 2019 - 12:34

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why community policing is a huge success in Lari
    7h ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2w ago Africa

  5. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    4d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos