Elton John 'rejects' Russia censorship of Rocketman gay scenes

Sir Elton John has criticised a Russian film company's decision to cut gay sex scenes from his new biopic Rocketman.

The local film distributor told state news agency Tass it cut scenes from the film to comply with Russian laws.

The British singer and the makers of Rocketman issued a statement saying they rejected the censorship "in the strongest possible terms".

Sir Elton has previously spoken out against Russian laws banning "gay propaganda".

In a statement shared on his Twitter page late on Friday, he described the censorship of Rocketman as a "sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people."

"We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world," the statement said.