China stocks clock biggest monthly fall since Oct as trade war escalates

China stocks fell on Friday, posting the worst monthly decline since last October, as festering trade tensions between Beijing and Washington reduced risk appetite and stoked economic slowdown fears.

At the close of trade, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3%, to 3,629.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 2,898.70 points.

For the month, CSI300 and SSEC fell 7.2% and 5.8%, respectively, recording their biggest monthly decline since October.

Trade tensions between Beijing and Washington rapidly worsened this month, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of reneging on earlier promises in trade talks, and slapped fresh tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, triggering retaliation from China.

China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are likely to find it "difficult" to make major progress toward ending their countries' trade war when they meet at a G20 summit in Japan in June, Dai Xianglong, a former Chinese central bank chief said on Friday.

Adding to investor concerns, an official survey released on Friday showed that China's factory activity in May slumped into a deeper contraction than markets had expected, heaping pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus to support an economy hit hard by a bruising trade war with the United States.