Burning tyres: the murky oil business polluting parts of Asia

Reuters visited the premises of P Tech. Piles of tyres bound in bales, a tall chimney and a filthy pond could be seen behind closed gates.

Neighbouring workers told Reuters the firm operated at night and its work produced a stench that would linger until the morning. No one from P Tech was available for comment.

"Tyre pyrolysis is not a problem. The problem is with the mismanagement of it," Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia's environment minister told Reuters when asked about the pyrolysis industry in her country. She noted P Tech was licensed for pyrolysis but did not speak specifically about the dumping case.

Yeo said Malaysia used to have "very lax environmental laws" and "very low punishments" for breaches but has stepped up enforcement recently and closed down some illegal pyrolysis operators in order to better regulate the sector.

BACKYARD OPERATIONS

Malaysia's department of environment said 22 tyre pyrolysis firms across the country are licensed but declined comment on the number of unlicensed operators.

Over half a dozen industry sources said pyrolysis in India, China and Southeast Asia also is prevalent mostly in small backyard operations.

Earlier this month, Reuters visited a cluster of about 10 tyre burning factories in an industrial area in Jokhabad, a town on the outskirts of India's capital New Delhi.

Mounds of black powder lay on open ground at the first plant, as about half a dozen workers wearing no protection, some barefoot, their clothes and skin stained black, milled about.

Most said they lived inside the plant itself, pointing to a cement shed set up barely a few feet away from large, round recycling machines.

At a second plant, where a teenager sorted through a pile of odd-sized tyres, plant supervisor Manoj Kumar said he was producing oil mainly used as tar for road construction.

While he maintained his plant had high standards, Kumar said most of the other firms in the area were lax, had no mechanism for waste processing and their factories emitted potentially harmful gases in the air. Reuters could not verify his comments.

Shops and homes stood barely a kilometre (a half-mile) from the industrial cluster.

A report commissioned by Indian environmental rights group SAFE last year said at one site in Jokhabad, carbon fumes and sludge were so bad that monkeys in the surrounding area had black faces and fur. Reuters couldn't independently confirm its findings.

SAFE sent its findings on six plants in a letter to India's environment ministry in January, and said they were exposing "people at large to environmental risks" and "risking the lives of those involved in such practices for perverse profits."

India's environment ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the SAFE report.

There is no official data on the size of this business, which is being fuelled by a global demand for tyres expected to rise about 3 percent this year to nearly 3 billion units, according to a report by Cleveland, Ohio-based research firm Freedonia.

With free raw material - used tyres - and demand for unconventional oils increasing for everything from tar to build roads to fuel for ships, pyrolysis can be a lucrative business even at a small scale.

Asphalt currently sells for about $100 per tonne, while fuel oil sells for about $400 per tonne.

LAX LAWS

Villager Zulkifly Kassim was one of the first to become aware of the dumping of chemicals by P Tech in the Sungai Kim Kim river in the Malaysian state of Johor on March 7.

Shortly after midnight he was awoken by a putrid smell. He went outside to investigate and shone a torchlight into the stream behind his house.

"I could see the water already had become black and the fish were coming up and down," said Zulkifly, 50.

Minutes before Zulkifly was awoken, a lorry parked near a bridge upstream from his house and dumped oil waste and sludge into the river, according to the chargesheet filed in court by the police against P Tech.