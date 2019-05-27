Trump in Japan: US President meets Emperor Naruhito

Mr Trump, who is currently on a four-day state visit to Japan, was greeted by the emperor and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The US leader said ahead of the meeting that it was a "great honour".

Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne earlier in May after his father Akihito stepped down - the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in centuries.

"It's over 200 years since something like this has happened," Mr Trump said of the abdication on Sunday. "So it's a great honour to be representing the United States."

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted by a Japanese honour guard and crowds waving US and Japanese flags as part of a formal welcoming ceremony on Monday.

The US president is said to have given a slight bow to the emperor and empress before entering the palace, according to news wire Reuters.

Mr Trump and Mrs Trump will return to the Imperial Palace later in the evening for a dinner banquet.