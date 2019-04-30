Japan Emperor Akihito set for abdication ceremony

• The day's ceremonies began with several private rituals in the Imperial Palace.
Japanese Emperor Akihito is set to step down from the throne on Tuesday, which will make him the first monarch to abdicate in more than 200 years.
The day's ceremonies began with several private rituals in the Imperial Palace.
The 85-year-old has been given legal permission to abdicate after saying he felt unable to fulfil his role because of his age and declining health.
His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne the next day, beginning a new era.
The emperor in Japan holds no political power but serves as a national symbol.
Emperor Akihito's reign has been marked by his interactions with people suffering from disease and disaster, which have endeared him to many Japanese people.
In the first private ceremonies of the day, the emperor reported his abdication to the mythological ancestors of Japan's imperial family.
What will happen at the abdication ceremony?
The Taiirei-Seiden-nogi, or main Ceremony of the Abdication of His Majesty the Emperor, is expected to take place at the Matsu-no-Ma stateroom in the Imperial Palace.
It begins at 17:00 local time (08:00 GMT) with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko entering the room and will last about 10 minutes. Over 330 attendants will also be present.
The ceremony will end with Akihito delivering his final address as emperor, though he will technically remain emperor until midnight.
Tuesday's events will be the first time anyone alive will get to watch a Japanese abdication ceremony.
On Wednesday morning, Crown Prince Naruhito will inherit the Imperial Treasures in his first ritual as emperor.
Why did the emperor decide to abdicate?
Akihito will be the first Japanese monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne since 1817.
The 85-year-old said in a rare address in 2016 that he feared his age would make it hard for him to carry out his duties and strongly hinted that he wanted to stand down.
"When I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the State," he had said then.
Opinion polls showed that the vast majority of Japan sympathised with the emperor's desire to retire and a year later parliament enacted a law that made his abdication possible.
Who is the crown prince?
Prince Naruhito is set to become Japan's 126th emperor - and will officially lead the country into the new Reiwa era. It will mark the end of the current Heisei era, which began when Akihito ascended the throne in 1989.
The 59-year-old Naruhito was educated in Oxford and become crown prince at the age of 28.
In 1986, he reportedly met his wife Crown Princess Masako Owada at a tea party. They married in 1993.
The couple's only child, Princess Aiko, was born in 2001. However, Japan's current law restricts females from inheriting the throne so she is not her father's heir.
Her uncle Prince Fumihito is first in line to the throne, followed by her cousin, 12-year-old Prince Hisahito.