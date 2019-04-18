Iran says its forces are not a threat, calls for unity against U.S.

Iran has two armies, a regular one which operates as a national defensive force, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that was created after the 1979 revolution to protect the Islamic Republic against both internal and external adversaries.

The United States officially designated the Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday, an unprecedented move which was condemned by Iran and created concerns about reprisal attacks on U.S. forces.

Rouhani called the U.S. move against the Guards "abhorrent" and said "Insulting the Revolutionary Guards is an insult to all (Iranian) armed forces and an insult to Iranian great nation.”

Iran's army has the biggest ground force in Iran and Revolutionary Guards is in control of a growing arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Separately, Iran and Oman held a joint naval exercise and performed maritime rescue operations in the Gulf, Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Michael Perry)