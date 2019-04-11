WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuadorean embassy

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was on Thursday arrested by British police at the Ecuadorean embassy.

Australian-born Assange entered the embassy in 2012 to avoid being sent to Sweden to face allegations of sex crimes.

He has been holed up at the Embassy since then.

"Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador," police said.

Police said they arrested Assange after being "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorean government's withdrawal of asylum."