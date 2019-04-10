Khashoggi's children deny settlement discussions over his murder -statement

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018.
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018.
Image: REUTERS

The children of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Wednesday they had not discussed any sort of settlement related to his killing by Saudi agents last year.

The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a columnist, reported last week that his children had received million-dollar houses and monthly five-figure payments as compensation for the killing.

"Currently the trial is taking place and no settlement has been discussed or is being discussed," Khashoggi's elder son, Salah said in a statement.

by REUTERS Reuters
World
10 April 2019 - 16:02

Most Popular

  1. Two more pull out of Wajir West mini poll
    2h ago News

  2. Moi University student's killer speaks
    3h ago News

  3. Girl child is still in danger - Rangwe MP
    4h ago Nyanza

  4. Human trafficking: Cops arrest man, rescue 9 Ethiopians
    5h ago News

  5. Zimbabwe seeks $613 million aid from donors after drought
    5h ago Africa

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES