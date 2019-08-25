Corridors of Power

Outering Road is perhaps a few of the roads in Nairobi with the highest concentration of police officers per kilometre. Despite the ongoing construction along the busy road, police officers take on the traffic there by storm. It has emerged that the road is one of the most lucrative ones within the city seen as a cash cow for corrupt cops due to the highest number of vehicles plying the route. To buttress the point, the cops are nowhere after 11 am because of the reduction in the number of matatus, which mostly form part of their stronghold. Targeted in most cases are matatus and transport vehicles which must part with at least Sh50 per route. There has been an uproar among matatu operators over the unbecoming trend but it would appear Vigilance House is yet to hear their cries.