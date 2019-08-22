Corridors of Power

• Not all is well at a police station in Bomet county
• Has Nairobi MCA been earning without attending sittings?
Isn't it ridiculous for Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to order security agents to lock up all entertainment joints on the night of national census? The census is a matter of national significance that every Kenyan must honour, but it defeats logic to order police to arrest revellers partying their way out. The law doesn't bar anybody from having a good time so long as his/her action does not interfere with the enumerators' work. The Matiang'i order may be another roadside declaration without legal backing. Firstly, what offence will revellers have committed to warrant the arrest? Secondly, under what law will they be prosecuted? Would it not have been courteous to whip up Kenyans through political mobilisation than to intimidate and harass them from doing what the constitution accords them? The order might be another avenue for police officers to collect bribes!
Not all is well at a police station in Bomet county. For weeks now, tension has been building up between two police officers. A source in the South Rift station has told Corridors that the genesis of the hostility is a policewoman who operates with impunity. She is said to own a Toyota Wish which operates as a Public Service Vehicle but without the requisite licence. Last week, the vehicle was impounded by a traffic officer after it was found to have no PSV papers. The woman went mad and issued threats to the traffic boss, who is new at the station. The policewoman has been boasting that she is untouchable and that she has a godfather at Vigilance House. The traffic officer now fears for his life and wants Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to intervene before things get out of hand.
The communications office of a county in Western Kenya is in a crisis after it emerged that the person who was recently recruited to take charge of the docket is unqualified. A source at the county told Corridors that the new official has been asked to resign but has refused, insisting that his papers are genuine. It all started when the county called the university to confirm the authenticity of his academic credentials following a tip-off. The institution, based in neighbouring Uganda is said to have indicated that it has no record of such a person in its files.
Has a Nairobi MCA been receiving a salary without attending sittings? Corridors has been told that the nominated MCA has attended less than 10 sittings since being sworn-in in 2017. The source went on to say that the Jubilee MCA enjoys the protection of an influential elected Jubilee official who had a hand in her nomination. The elected leader, who is said to be in a relationship with the MCA, is said to be threatening the assembly leadership with impeachment should they dare question her whereabouts. Isn't this a case the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should train its eyes to?