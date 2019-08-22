Corridors of Power

Not all is well at a police station in Bomet county. For weeks now, tension has been building up between two police officers. A source in the South Rift station has told Corridors that the genesis of the hostility is a policewoman who operates with impunity. She is said to own a Toyota Wish which operates as a Public Service Vehicle but without the requisite licence. Last week, the vehicle was impounded by a traffic officer after it was found to have no PSV papers. The woman went mad and issued threats to the traffic boss, who is new at the station. The policewoman has been boasting that she is untouchable and that she has a godfather at Vigilance House. The traffic officer now fears for his life and wants Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to intervene before things get out of hand.