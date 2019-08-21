Corridors of Power

• Senator laments SRC has finished him financially.
• A PS from Mt Kenya region has been distributing his 2022 campaign materials while launching government projects.
It's said that all that glitters is not gold. Despite their expensive suits and confident political talk, some MPs are damn broke. A senator who had already committed his Sh250,000 house allowance to service a loan he had secured is a bitter man. The lawmaker was overheard cursing Salaries and Remuneration Commission chairperson Lyn Mengich for his predicament which he said has forced him to find alternative means of servicing the expensive bank loan. The SRC moved to court to stop the lucrative house allowance that MPs granted themselves. SRC called it illegal.
A Permanent Secretary from Mt Kenya region with ambitions to run for governor in the 2022 General election is in trouble with local leaders after he began distributing his campaign materials while launching government projects. According to those in the know, the PS has been holding night meetings with local leaders strategising on how to take over from the governor who is finishing his term. However, this has not been received well by a section of the region's leadership. They are said to be planning to complain directly to President Uhuru Kenyatta since it is unethical for the PS to use his position in government while advancing his private interests and ambitions.
There is a common phrase that says 'a place should be closed down for renovation.' This phrase perfectly describes what should be done to Mombasa county after the just-concluded Law Society of Kenya Conference in Shanzu. For the last few days, social media platforms have been buzzing over videos of the learned friends enjoying life and cavorting. In the videos that have gone viral, the members of LSK are seen making merry, rewarding themselves with expensive drinks and dancing to celebrate their good work. In any case, they say Kenya’s Coastal region is a place for fun, easy to visit but difficult leave.
A former senior manager at parastatal under the Ministry of Tourism is reported to be broke and on the verge of bankruptcy. The man who is now working in another government institution was spotted last week at the cash office begging for a salary advance. The man who had lived large and enjoyed a flashy lifestyle is now said to be borrowing money from one workmate or another. At times he is said to switch off his cell phones to avoid debt collectors. And not just that. The former boss, who according to our mole, has grown thin and haggard, has become the target of conmen demanding money to help him get a better-paying state job.
