Corridors of Power

A former MP has shocked friends over the way she is demanding to be repaid her debts owed by friends. With her financial resources dwindling after she failed to recapture her seat, the former legislator is said to have gone to her books and discovered that her former colleague owed her Sh40,000. In recent days, she has gone flat out in her nagging that the debts be cleared. But she is now in a more difficult position. On Friday last week, the former MP was reminded that she also owes three MPs about Sh1 million. She was slapped with a demand note to repay or face the auctioneers. Talk of fast payback.