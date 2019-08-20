Corridors of Power

• Is President Kenyatta concerned with the political hooliganism in Nyeri county?
Two unruly and uncouth incidents witnessed recently in Nyeri county are said to have attracted the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta. In the first case, some allegedly hired youth stormed and disrupted a government function where Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri was presiding. In the second one on Friday last week, when the same goons were also reportedly paid to disrupt an empowerment meeting attended by a host of woman representatives. A source tells Corridors that the turmoil in Uhuru’s backyard is an embarrassment and he has promised 'to take up' the matter.
A former MP has shocked friends over the way she is demanding to be repaid her debts owed by friends. With her financial resources dwindling after she failed to recapture her seat, the former legislator is said to have gone to her books and discovered that her former colleague owed her Sh40,000. In recent days, she has gone flat out in her nagging that the debts be cleared. But she is now in a more difficult position. On Friday last week, the former MP was reminded that she also owes three MPs about Sh1 million. She was slapped with a demand note to repay or face the auctioneers. Talk of fast payback.
A fistfight between the clerk of a county assembly erupted pon Friday last week. The genesis of the fight, according to a little bird, is the refusal by the clerk to facilitate the county legislator to accompany ODM leader Raila Odinga during his visit to Turkana county on Friday. Raila was the chief guest during the second day of the cultural festival and the MCA, who was elected on ODM ticket, could not take anything less than being facilitated. When the clerk stood his ground and refused to pay a penny, the angry MCA threw punches at the clerk, accusing him of having recently travelled to the US where he pocketed millions in allowances — yet he could not facilitate his Turkana jaunt.
The CEO of a subsidiary organisation of a public university is under siege. A mole in the institution tells Corridors that the man is neck-deep in fishy deals at the institution and ensures he gets 10 per cent kickbacks from all tenders there. Our mole claims the man is arm twisting the tender committee in the most lucrative procurements to secure his kickback. He is said to have overturned many tender committee decisions for awards to specific firms. It is only a matter of time before the sleuths from anti-corruption agencies are tipped to act.