Corridors of Power

Is a senior doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital playing dirty with his position to enrich himself? Well, we are told the EACC under the leadership of CEO Twalib Mbarak is now focusing its energies on the good doctor. The medic, who has risen through the ranks to top management, is on the radar following his questionable activities. A mole at the referral hospital told Corridors that the specialist doctor is known to circumvent processes and engage in private practice while still gaining from his current post at KNH. Keep it here for more information as the probe unfolds.
They say that dictators can only lord over people for some time before getting their match. This is what happened to a chairman of a parliamentary committee after members of his group stood up to him after he invited them for a trip to Western. The team denied the chairman the requisite quorum for the weekend work tour. Word is that the lawmakers snubbed the trip to teach their colleague a lesson, one being for talking too much during committee meetings, hence denying members a chance to contribute. Whatever the chairman did to the members to abandon the trip, most of which have irresistible goodies, must have been serious.
Just how long will an airline get away with its ineptness in handling its clients, especially their luggage? Well, this trouble seems to be far from over going by last weekend’s events. The airline abandoned a whole trolley of passengers’ luggage in Paris only to learn of this after the plane touched down at JKIA. An affected passenger whispered to Corridors this experience was not the first, leaving him wondering what happens to people attending a business meeting in Nairobi for a day or two.
A top city private hospital has got into the nerves of many people who cannot stomach the behaviour of its rude staff. The workers at the prestigious facility have a penchant for mishandling patients who seek services, especially at its branch along Thika Road. The facility closes outside working hours and turns away clients as they please. A mole whispered to Corridors that the workers have a habit of dismissing any complaint raised with them, at times contemptuously telling the affected patients that there is nothing they can do to get recourse. Many clients now prefer being treated at a competitor’s health facility in an adjacent building.