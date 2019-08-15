Corridors of Power

• Were some MPs barred from travelling to the US over links to drugs and terrorism-related activities?
Were some MPs barred from travelling to the US over links to drugs and terrorism-related activities? Well, it could be true. A little bird whispered to Corridors that some lawmakers failed to get visas after the US embassy declared their applications negative. The US Embassy in Nairobi has previously said graft suspects would not be allowed to visit America. Maybe, the recent trip to the US could have been bigger. The trip is said to have gobbled up nearly Sh100 million as Kenya sent a 90-member delegation, the biggest in the world. Opposition chief Raila Odinga said the MPs who travelled owe Kenyans an explanation for a conference whose benefit was doubtful.
Two top communication officers in a county headed by a flashy Jubilee governor recently caused a stir during a public event officiated by the county secretary. The officers nearly exchanged blows in front of journalists who were covering the event. Hell broke loose when one of the officers, a female, accused the colleague of invading her territory. According to her, the man, who is a former journalist, was hired as the communication director in the governor’s office and should therefore not be in charge of communication in the county secretary’s office or other offices. The man, who has been calling himself communication boss in the county because of his closeness with the county chief, reacted angrily threatening to engineer her sacking.
An MP from Nyanza is a troubled man. The legislator, known for a flashy lifestyle, is on the radar of auctioneers after he failed to settle a Sh2 million debt from a friend who financed his poll campaigns. Despite appeals from the businessman to have his money paid back, the MP has been dodging. A few months ago, the MP gave the businessman, apparently a native of his constituency, a Sh200,000 cheque that bounced. After realising the MP could be a conman, the businessman has sought the services of auctioneers who want to attach the MP's car to recover the money.
A Nairobi tycoon is on the spot. The man who has previously tried his hand in city politics impregnated a Daystar University student. The unwanted pregnancy came after almost two years of a full-blown love affair. Then the lady went under and unsuccessfully tried to abort. It's now understood that the married man is now paying child upkeep and has kept the matter away from his family. The sassy girlfriend also doesn't want her cover blown. She wouldn't want other potential sponsors to know that she has a child already. As much as she has a very active Instagram and Facebook presence, she has never posted a photo of her baby.