Corridors of Power

Is the government having a hand in the standoff over the Division of Revenue Bill in Parliament? Well, this could be true if what some opposition MPs were overheard saying in Parliament last week is anything to go by. The legislators said the government is behind the stalemate that has plunged the counties into a serious cash crisis. They claimed that the government is broke and is now using Parliament to buy time. According, them, the executive is also behind the Bill that seeks to allow the devolved units access at least 15 per cent of the proposed allocation in the event the two houses fail to pass the Division of Revenue.