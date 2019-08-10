Corridors of Power

A prominent politician from Western Kenya who has been an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto has suddenly gone quiet. The MP no longer accompanies the DP to his tours across the region or to other parts of the country. The MP is facing imminent arrest and prosecution over improprieties concerning the Constituency Development Fund. Could the impending arrest have contributed to his hibernation from the DP's political activities? A member of Parliament from the region said most MPs with CDF mismanagement concerns have been avoiding Ruto since associating with him has led to some of them being prosecuted over graft.

If you have any tips send them to [email protected]