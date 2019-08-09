Corridors of Power

A Cabinet secretary has been complaining that some suspicious officers have been planted in his office to spy on his activities and movements. The CS was last week overhead protesting to one of his aides that he was not aware that a new personal assistant had been attached to him and his trusted one recalled. The minister has told some of his close allies that he is not amused with the high turnover of staff in his office, which also touches on security guards. Two of the police officers were recalled two weeks ago while a driver was moved a month ago. It is not clear why the CS is mad at the changes but according to sources, a rival CS is behind the move.