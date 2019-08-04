• IS a certain politician already campaigning for the Kibra Parliamentary post even before the seat is declared vacant?
• A governor from Coast who is said to be on the radar of investigating agencies has panicked after revelations of his clandestine gang.
HAVE Deputy President William Ruto's key allies gone slow fearing the ongoing anti-graft purge in the country? The DP's strong lieutenants, especially outside his rift valley backyard, are said to be scared to the core that the state could be targeting them in the corruption crackdown. It is alleged that some of the politicians are avoiding attending the DP's public events. This is because they claim, those who have been arrested have been targeted because they have been seen in public with the DP. One of the key DP supporters from central Kenya, an important figure in Ruto's 2022 campaign machine, was overheard saying how some governors have retreated from backing the DP because of threats of prosecution.
IS a certain politician already campaigning for the Kibra Parliamentary post even before the seat is declared vacant? Corridors of Power is aware that some politician who attempted to get the ODM ticket but was unsuccessful in the last general election has already thrown his heart in the ring. The politician is said to have already started holding night meetings to plot how to get the ODM ticket. However, despite warnings that politicians shelve campaigns until after the burial of fallen area MP Ken Okoth, the politician has heightened meetings to plan how to win the parliamentary seat. Isn't it a shame that a politician could be celebrating the leader of a constituency who lost the cancer battle last week?
A governor from Coast who is said to be on the radar of investigating agencies has panicked after revelations of his clandestine gang. The county chief is said to be worried after residents of the county allegedly wrote a petition to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations calling for his investigation over an illegal gang. The petitioners want the DCI to summon the governor to respond to allegations of using the dreaded gang to terrorise opponents across the county. In one incident, the gang that forms part of hi informal security wing beat up a former MCA whom they accused of working with the governor's detractors. Corridors of Power is told that most MCAs are scared of the hooligans who have taken the county by storm.
AN influential personal assistant to a senior senator is a worried man after his boss threatened to teach him a lesson. The aide who was a few days ago dressed down by the senator after he failed to report to work on time has been barred from accessing the office despite having a running contract. The senator, it is said, has been unfairly targeting the aide after the PA at some point refused to be shopping young girls for him in the city. The senator known for his insatiable appetite for women has been misusing his aides to the extent of failing to release them to go and see their families even at night. It would be interesting to see how this matter pans out in the coming days.