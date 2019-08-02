Corridors of Power

DETECTIVES at the DCI’s Child Protection Centre headquarters in Nairobi now want DCI boss George Kinoti to launch probes into misuse of funds at the unit. The officers claim they have not been able to follow up on child protection cases in courts across the country because their travel expenses are not given priority. Instead, they claimed that their boss — the head of the unit — has been creating trips for herself and squandering thousands of money in the name of following up cases in different parts of the country. For an officer of her rank to travel to Mombasa, for instance, her imprest is about Sh11,200 per day and the officer allocates herself more than one week in each trip.