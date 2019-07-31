Corridors of Power

THE outspoken Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny has set tongues wagging in his constituency. The legislator recently purported to take credit for a footbridge connecting Soy constituency and a ward in his constituency. He recently posted on his social media page that the bridge was one of the pledges he made to his constituents during campaigns for the 2017 General Election and that he was happy to have delivered. However, it has emerged that the bridge was actually an initiative of the Uasin Gishu county government and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority. Some leaders and residents are now wondering how the second-term legislator could claim a project undertaken by the county government.