Corridors of Power

• Did MP Kutuny take credit for a project undertaken by Uasin Gishu government?.
• A senior officer in the Gender Ministry caused a stir in the city.
THE outspoken Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny has set tongues wagging in his constituency. The legislator recently purported to take credit for a footbridge connecting Soy constituency and a ward in his constituency. He recently posted on his social media page that the bridge was one of the pledges he made to his constituents during campaigns for the 2017 General Election and that he was happy to have delivered. However, it has emerged that the bridge was actually an initiative of the Uasin Gishu county government and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority. Some leaders and residents are now wondering how the second-term legislator could claim a project undertaken by the county government.
JUST who is protecting a county police commander attached to one of the units in Nyanza? The officer has gone rogue and is playing ball with cartels shipping contraband from a neighbouring country. The officer, who has overstayed at his post, is said to be working in cahoots with a second-term legislator to give a safe haven to traffickers of bhang, ethanol and other outlawed goods. Junior officers working under him are a frustrated lot. The numerous swoops they have conducted to seize the illegal goods have been in vain. They now want Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and IG Hillary Mutyambai to act.
A senior female officer in one of the ministries and a female MCA in Nairobi recently caused a stir during a public event in the city. The officer, who got the top job in government after she was defeated in the 2017 election, confronted the first-term MCA for dating her boyfriend, who is also an MCA in the capital. The official told the MCA to keep off the flashy second-term ward representative. An insider who witnessed the drama told Corridors the officer told the MCA that she was the one who fought hard for the man to be elected.
A top journalist in the city on Monday surprised his colleagues when he posted in a popular WhatsApp group that former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto will easily reclaim his seat in a by-election following the death of Governor Joyce Laboso, who floored him in the 2017 general election. The journalist, who expressed raw ignorance, was bashed by his colleagues who then took the initiative to take him through various provisions of the law relating to a vacancy in the office of a county chief. Maybe it is time journalists made the Constitution their friend.