Corridors of Power

Just why is an MP from Machakos county still walking freely after inciting residents of his constituency to take up arms and counter attacks by their neighbours? The two groups have been fighting over pasture for some time. The second term lawmaker recently told locals to arm themselves with machetes ‘for self-protection’. That this declaration was issued in the presence of senior police officers, who seem to have been intimidated into silence by the MP, is yet another baffling situation. The politician is known for invoking big names such as those of IG Hillary Mutyambai and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i as his source of protection.