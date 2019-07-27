Corridors of Power

AS President Uhuru Kenyatta viciously cracks the whip on graft lords, some Rift Valley MPs believe the graft war is a scheme to sanitise past scandals. Kapseret’s Oscar Sudi, in his best element, was at it again on Friday claiming that for Kenyans to believe in the war, past cases from Independence must be solved. The vocal MP insisted that nobody will trust the ongoing war if many other graft lords from Independence are left to walk scot-free. Did he mean we need to halt ongoing prosecutions, dig deeper in the past before we resume on current cases? Won’t that take decades as the monster wipes out the current generation? Perhaps Sudi needed to know that corruption is corruption, whether current or past and must be fought at all costs. Is his analogy meant to divert public attention and deflate the war? Only time will tell.