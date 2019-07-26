Corridors of Power

• A firm in the entertainment industry seems to be pulling out all the stops in a bid to get back to business.
Almost three weeks since its licence was suspended, a firm in the entertainment industry seems to be pulling out all the stops in a bid to get back to business. The firm has denied any wrongdoing and maintains it has met regulatory requirements. A senior executive at the firm was on Wednesday seen at ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Upper Hill office in Nairobi. The executive was thought to be seeking the former PM’s help after finding it hard to get the attention of senior ministry officials. Some sister firms have been accused of money laundering and not paying taxes.
Is City Hall under the leadership of Governor Mike Sonko aware of a businessman who has put up fabricated shops near Kariokor Friends Church in Eastleigh? The double-deck shops have been erected by the roadside and occupy almost half of the road. Many frustrated motorists in the estate complain that it will be the cause of traffic jams. But could this trend of putting up illegal structures by the roadside be stemming from the encouragement the Kenya Urban Roads Authority has given the many structures sprouting up on the newly-built 8th Avenue? Traders have built shop extensions that block walkways.
A State House official has become an isolated man. Reason? Those in the know tell Corridors that the man allegedly behind propaganda aimed at creating a rift between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto last week received a dressing down from the two Jubilee leaders over a leaked document. The official is said to have thought that Uhuru would side with him only to suffer the shocking embarrassment of being reprimanded in front of Ruto. He was warned that he would be sacked.
When Interior CS Fred Matiang’i directed that the issuance of e-passports be devolved, many in Nairobi thought the winding queues synonymous with Kenyan passport issuance centres would be a thing of the past. Despite centres being open in Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret and Embu, people still throng Nyayo House. Many dejected applicants seeking the mandatory travel documents now wonder what they will do next. They believe they were given false hopes.